Man taken to hospital after crashing into lamppost on Fulbridge Road in Peterborough
Crash happened just after 8.45pm last night in Werrington
By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:29 am
A man was taken to hospital after crashing into a lamppost in Peterborough last night (Tuesday).
Cambridgeshire police said the crash happened at the junction of Skaters Way with Fulbridge Road in Werrington, Peterborough, at about 8.45pm.
The wreckage of the crash was still at the scene this morning.
Today a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “There were no reported injuries but the driver, a man, was taken to hospital as a precaution.”