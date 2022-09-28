News you can trust since 1948
Man taken to hospital after crashing into lamppost on Fulbridge Road in Peterborough

Crash happened just after 8.45pm last night in Werrington

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:29 am

A man was taken to hospital after crashing into a lamppost in Peterborough last night (Tuesday).

Cambridgeshire police said the crash happened at the junction of Skaters Way with Fulbridge Road in Werrington, Peterborough, at about 8.45pm.

The wreckage of the crash was still at the scene this morning.

The scene of the crash

Today a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “There were no reported injuries but the driver, a man, was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

WerringtonPeterboroughCambridgeshireCambridgeshire Police