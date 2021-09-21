Man seriously injured in industrial accident in Peterborough

Emergency services on the scene at Keats Way. Photo: Martin Webster.

A number of police, ambulance and fire service vehicles all attended the scene at a building site on Keats Way just after 2pm today (September 21).

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries, after falling from some scaffolding and becoming trapped on the first floor of a building.

Rescue crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground attempted to access the man but the positioning of the scaffolding prevented this.

This meant that a crew from Huntingdon, with specialist rope rescue rescue equipment, had to be called to the incident.

It is believed that the Health and Safety Executive are taking the lead on the investigation.

“A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our Combined Fire Control received a call at around 2.15pm this afternoon to an incident involving a person trapped on Keats Way in New England, Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a male casualty had fallen from scaffolding and was trapped on the first floor of a building. The scaffolding was blocking the entrance making it difficult to access the casualty.

“Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground initially attended the incident, but due to the complexity with access, a crew from Huntingdon was also called with specialist rope rescue equipment.

“Working with ambulance crews, firefighters were able to rescue the casualty safely and returned to their stations by 4.25pm.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 2.20pm today (21 September) with reports of an industrial accident on Keats Way, Peterborough. Police, fire and ambulance services attended.

“A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”