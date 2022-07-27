A man suffered serious injuries injuries in a crash involving a quad bike near Bourne this morning.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police were called to the scene of the incident, on the A151 between Edenham and Bourne at around 6.50am today, Wednesday, 27 July, and the road was closed by emergency services.

The collision involved one vehicle, a quad bike, and the driver, a man, has been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for further treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The road has been reopened and Lincolnshire Police are now asking anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 75 of 27 July.