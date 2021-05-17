Man killed in crash near Peterborough

Officers were called following reports a black Mercedes CLK had been found overturned in a ditch beside the southbound carriageway of the A16 at Newborough at just after 6.15am yesterday (Sunday).

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Brackley in Northamptonshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the crash happened between 11pm on Saturday and when the vehicle was discovered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses

There were no passengers.