Man killed in crash near Peterborough
A man has died in a crash near Peterborough.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 12:02 pm
Officers were called following reports a black Mercedes CLK had been found overturned in a ditch beside the southbound carriageway of the A16 at Newborough at just after 6.15am yesterday (Sunday).
The driver, a 48-year-old man from Brackley in Northamptonshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is believed the crash happened between 11pm on Saturday and when the vehicle was discovered.
There were no passengers.
Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information, should contact police via web chat https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw, online forms www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 96 of 16 May or call 101.