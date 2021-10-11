Man killed in Cambridgeshire crash
A man has died in a crash near Godmanchester
Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:39 pm
The incident happened at just before 4pm om Friday on the A1198, between Papworth and Godmanchester, and involved a grey BMW 118.
The driver, Andrew Hodge, 54, of Windsor Road, Godmanchester, died of his injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident to get in touch.
Please contact us via web chat, online forms or call 101, quoting incident 346 of 8 October.