Man killed in Cambridgeshire crash

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses.

The incident happened at just before 4pm om Friday on the A1198, between Papworth and Godmanchester, and involved a grey BMW 118.

The driver, Andrew Hodge, 54, of Windsor Road, Godmanchester, died of his injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident to get in touch.