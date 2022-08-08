A man died after an explosion at a home near Peterborough in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The explosion happened at about 1am in Farrow Road near Gedney Hill.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers were called to the incident in Farrow Road, Spalding, at 1.03am on Sunday (7 August) following reports of what was described as an explosion.

The scene of the explosion

"The property has suffered 100% damage.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services and members of the public who offered assistance, a man in his 50's was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“Another man who is thought to have been passing by the property and offered his help suffered burn injuries and is currently receiving treatment.”

An investigation is now taking place to find the cause of the incident.The police spokesman said: “We would encourage people not to speculate while we investigate the cause.

“Officers will remain in the area for the next few days carrying out enquiries.

“Anyone who saw or heard anything, or captured the incident on doorbell camera or dashcam is asked to contact us.”

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101, or emailing [email protected] incident number 43 of 7 August in the subject line.