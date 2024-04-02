Man dies following collision between Yamaha motorbike and Mini at Market Deeping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died following a collision between a car and a motorbike at Market Deeping.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the tragic incident.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said that emergency services were called to the scene of a collision on Spalding Road, Market Deeping, near to the junction with Towngate East, shortly after 4.30pm on Monday 1 April.

Tragically a 24-year-old man died following the collision. His family have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.

Police said that the collision involved a blue Yamaha motorbike and a red Mini Countryman. Both vehicles were travelling along the B1525 Spalding Road towards Deeping St James and Market Deeping.

The road was closed following the incident, and reopened at 2am on Tuesday 2 April.

The police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone who was travelling on Spalding Road, or in the area before the collision and who may have information that will assist our investigation to get in touch. If you saw either vehicle prior to the collision or witnessed the collision, we would like to hear from you. We would also ask for anyone who was in the area to look at any dashcam or similar footage they may have to check if either of the vehicles has been recorded.