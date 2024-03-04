Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have appealed for information after a five-vehicle collision claimed the life of one man and saw a three children taken to hospital in Crowland.

The crash happened on the A16 near to the junction with the B1040 on Sunday afternoon (March 3) at around 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man passed away at the scene, while three children were taken to hospital.

The crash took place on the B1040.

The vehicles involved are a grey Peugeot 308, a silver Kia Sportage, a black Mercedes, a grey Volkswagen Transporter and a red Scania Fire Engine.

The grey Peugeot, silver Kia Sportage, black Mercedes and Fire Tender were all travelling southbound in the direction of Peterborough. The VW Transporter was travelling north towards Spalding.

The road was closed at the time and reopened later in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for information and dashcam or other video footage that may have been recorded from vehicles that were travelling in the area prior to the collision and have recorded any of the vehicles involved.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who has witnessed the collision or has recorded footage that will assist our investigation.

"Anyone who has information they believe may help the Investigating Officers is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by email at [email protected] or call 01522 212316.