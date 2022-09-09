Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car collides with cyclist
Oundle cyclist taken to hospital for treatment
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision which saw a cyclist need hospital treatment.
The incident happened in Glapthorn Road, Oundle, shortly after 8.40pm last night (Thursday, September 8), and involved a silver car and pedal cycle.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “As a result of the collision, a woman in her 40s from Oundle, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. The vehicle failed to stop.
“A 27-year-old man was arrested in nearby Monson Way, on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He remains in police custody.”
Officers would like to speak to anyone, who has yet to come forward, who may have witnessed this incident. Witnesses are asked to call Northampton Police on 101, quoting incident number 22000524663.