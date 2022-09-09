Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car collides with cyclist

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a collision which saw a cyclist need hospital treatment.

The incident happened in Glapthorn Road, Oundle, shortly after 8.40pm last night (Thursday, September 8), and involved a silver car and pedal cycle.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “As a result of the collision, a woman in her 40s from Oundle, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. The vehicle failed to stop.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

“A 27-year-old man was arrested in nearby Monson Way, on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He remains in police custody.”