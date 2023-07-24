A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash at Bourne.

The collision happened on the A6121 at the top of Stamford Hill just outside of Toft village at about 7.20pm on Friday (July 21).

It involved three vehicles – a black Nissan Qashqai, a white BMW X1 and a grey Ford Focus.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Sadly, a man aged in his 50s died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

Lincolnshire Police said specially trained officers were now supporting the man’s family.

The police spokesperson added: “A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on police bail while our investigations continue.”

A witness appeal has now been launched by the force to find more information on what caused the collision.

The spokesperson said: “We would appeal for anyone who has dashcam footage which may have captured any of the vehicles involved travelling along the A6121 around the time of the incident to come forward. We would also be keen to view any footage which may have captured the collision itself, and hear from anyone who might have other information which might help our investigation.”