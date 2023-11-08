Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police confirmed that they have arrested a man in his 60s on suspicion of a bomb hoax at Queensgate in Peterborough city centre on Wednesday morning (November 8).

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Police evacuated the centre as a precaution to the potential security threat earlier in the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evacuated shoppers outside of Queensgate. Photo: Mark Mason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All staff were permitted to return just before 12:45pm with the centre reopening at just gone 1pm.

Staff and shoppers inside the centre and in adjoining units along Westgate and Long Causeway were evacuated at just before 11am. Buses were also prevented from getting to the bus station.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were contacted by a store manager within Queensgate Shopping Centre at about 9.30am this morning (Wednesday) reporting contact to their head office yesterday (Tuesday) about a security threat to their store today.

“A decision was made by Queensgate security at about 10.45am this morning to evacuate the centre and bus station as a precaution.

“Our officers have been at the centre to assist security staff with the evacuation and work is ongoing to establish further detail about the threat and anyone involved.”