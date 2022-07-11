A woman has suffered serious injuries and a man has been arrested following a crash near Peterborough city centre today.

Emergency services were called to Park Road near the junction with Princes Street and Princes Gate just after 11am this morning.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.10am today (11 July) with reports a car had hit a tree in Princes Street, Peterborough.

Emergency services at the scene

“Emergency services attended and a woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The road remains blocked.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence and driving without insurance.”