Man arrested and woman seriously injured after car hits tree in Peterborough city centre

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence and driving without insurance.”

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 11th July 2022, 12:06 pm
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 1:20 pm

A woman has suffered serious injuries and a man has been arrested following a crash near Peterborough city centre today.

Emergency services were called to Park Road near the junction with Princes Street and Princes Gate just after 11am this morning.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.10am today (11 July) with reports a car had hit a tree in Princes Street, Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Emergency services at the scene

“Emergency services attended and a woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The road remains blocked.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence and driving without insurance.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police via their web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 144 of 11 July. Anyone without internet access should call 101.