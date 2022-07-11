A woman has suffered serious injuries and a man has been arrested following a crash near Peterborough city centre today.
Emergency services were called to Park Road near the junction with Princes Street and Princes Gate just after 11am this morning.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.10am today (11 July) with reports a car had hit a tree in Princes Street, Peterborough.
“Emergency services attended and a woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The road remains blocked.
“A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence and driving without insurance.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police via their web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 144 of 11 July. Anyone without internet access should call 101.