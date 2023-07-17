Major water leak affecting drivers in Peterborough city centre
The large flow of water began along Rivergate on Monday morning (July 17).
By Ben Jones
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
A large water leak is currently affecting drivers along RIvergate, just before Town Bridge in the centre of Peterborough.
Large amounts of spray are currently being pushed up by drivers along the stretch of road and the stream of water also appears to have pushed up paving slabs from the adjacent path.
Anglian Water is currently investigating the cause of the incident.
More as we have it.