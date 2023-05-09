News you can trust since 1948
Main road closed in Thorney after crash between moving and stationary car

Three people received minor injuries in the incident.

By Ben Jones
Published 9th May 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:58 BST

The Causeway, in Thorney, has been closed after a crash between a stationary and a moving car.

Three people suffered minor injuries in the crash and a lamppost has been damaged, according to Cambridgeshire Police.

This means that the road, which provides entry to the village from the A47, is shut.

An update from the police at 12.14pm said that the road was expected to be closed for two hours.

A statement from the county police force said: “There was a collision reported to us by the ambulance service in The Causeway at 11.32am.

"It was a car crashing into a stationary car and three people are reported with minor injuries.

“A lamppost has also been damaged and will need repairing.”

The Causeway in Thorney has been closed.The Causeway in Thorney has been closed.
