Magenta the horse rescued from Fenland river by fire crews after becoming spooked

Specialist winching services called upon to pull horse from river
By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:11 BST
Fire and rescue crews faced a different challenge on Easter Monday – pulling a horse from a river.

Magenta the horse had been spooked while on a ride near the Cambridgeshire/Lincolnshire border on Monday morning (April 1).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Poor Magenta the horse needed the assistance of Peterborough and Wisbech firefighters this morning when she became spooked by something while out on a ride, unseated her owner and ended up in the river, unable to get out. It was a happy ending though as crews specially trained in animal rescues used strops and lifting machinery from local company Ratcliffes, under the supervision of a vet, to get Magenta back on the bank and reunited with her relieved owner again”

