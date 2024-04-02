Magenta the horse rescued from Fenland river by fire crews after becoming spooked

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Poor Magenta the horse needed the assistance of Peterborough and Wisbech firefighters this morning when she became spooked by something while out on a ride, unseated her owner and ended up in the river, unable to get out. It was a happy ending though as crews specially trained in animal rescues used strops and lifting machinery from local company Ratcliffes, under the supervision of a vet, to get Magenta back on the bank and reunited with her relieved owner again”