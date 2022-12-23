Volunteers will be collecting Christmas trees from people's homes.

National healthcare charity, Sue Ryder, has launched its festive green scheme encouraging people to sign up to have their real Christmas trees collected and recycled to raise vital funds for families needing their care.

The palliative, neurological and bereavement support charity, which operates Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, wants people to keep spreading the festive cheer into the New Year by supporting its Treecycle initiative, while helping to raise money so that the charity can continue to provide their expert and compassionate care.

For a suggested donation, people who live in PE1,PE2, PE3, PE4, PE5, PE6 7, PE7, PE8 postcodes can sign up to have their real trees collected directly from their front garden or driveway, between Saturday 7 and Tuesday 10 January 2023.

Helen Kingston, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “Once the presents have been unwrapped and the lights and decorations have come down, it can be hard to know what to do with your real Christmas tree.

"Our environmentally-friendly Christmas tree collection is the perfect solution. Plus, every donation made through the scheme will help us continue to be there for families going through the most difficult times of their lives.

“A special thank you to our partners, Nene Valley Tree Services and Safe Local Trades, and volunteers who have kindly donated their time and the loan of vans or trailers, to help make this year’s Christmas Treecycle service possible.”

The collected trees will be chipped by Nene Valley Tree Services and recycled as mulch in the gardens of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

This means residents who choose to Treecycle will not only help to raise funds so that Sue Ryder can continue to provide its care to local families, but will also reduce landfill.

