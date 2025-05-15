Jail for man who attempted to sell stolen goods in Peterborough shop

“Yallop had no regard for the impact his actions had on his victims.”

A man has been jailed following a series of crimes including theft and assault.

Andrew Yallop, 32, was caught trying to sell a stolen mobile phone in Westgate, Peterborough after a series of thefts.

Yallop stole car keys and a car in Old Market, Wisbech, and assaulted two Norfolk police officers on April 7.

He was arrested and released on bail but on April 30 he broke into a King’s Lynn shop and stole an iPhone.

Yallop, of The Grove, Grimston, King’s Lynn, had also stolen from shops in King’s Lynn, a filling station in Wisbech, and a Hunstanton supermarket between 11 March and 30 April.

On Thursday (May 8), he was jailed for 30 weeks at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court after he admitted theft of motor vehicle, theft of the car keys, non-dwelling burglary, two counts of assault of an emergency worker by beating, and four counts of theft from a shop.

Detective Constable Guiste, who investigated, said: “Yallop had no regard for the impact his actions had on his victims.

“As police officers, we come to work knowing the dangers of the role but it never makes being assaulted acceptable.”