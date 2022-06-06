An investigation has been launched following the death of a Cambridgeshire man in a crash during a police pursuit.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the road traffic incident in Little Fransham, in which the 43-year-old man died, following a pursuit involving Norfolk Constabulary officers.

At around 5pm on 23 May, police were pursuing a silver Citroen C3 on the A47 when it left the carriageway and overturned on a verge.

An IOPC investigation has been launched following the crash (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The driver, from March, Cambridgeshire, sadly died in hospital on 29 May.

After the IOPC were notified by Norfolk Constabulary on the night of the incident, investigators were sent to the scene to assess the situation and to the post incident procedures where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.

The IOPC declared an independent investigation on 30 May.

IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said: “Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends, and all those affected by his death.

“We will be in contact with his family as soon as possible to explain our role and how our inquiries will progress.

“There is a mandatory requirement for forces to refer to us incidents like this which result in death or serious injury and our investigation will thoroughly examine the circumstances of the police involvement, including whether appropriate policies and procedures were followed.”