Incredible video shows otter feeding at Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows - as park visitors urged to give animals space

The video was taken by Science and Climate Change Director at Natural England, Peter Brotherton, who saw the animal at the weekend.

Peter said he had seen otters in the wild before, but not in Peterborough. He said; “The lovely thing is that people can have an exciting wildlife adventure right here in Peterborough. Seeing them was one of the best wildlife experiences I’ve had, having worked with nature for 30 years!”

Today a spokesman for the Nene Park Trust, which runs Ferry Meadows, said; “It’s that time of year when our resident otters start to be seen more frequently in our lakes and along the River Nene. Otters are a protected species and visitors should be respectful of their presence.

The otter feeding at Ferry Meadows. Pic and video: Peter Brotherton

“By following our otter watching do’s and don’ts, you will give yourself the best opportunity to see these amazing animals in the wild and help ensure Nene Park remains a safe home for them:”

Do:

Watch from a respectful distance

Keep quiet and still, so as not to disturb them

Keep your dog on a lead / under close control and away from the water’s edge

Be mindful of other visitors

Don’t

Go past any fencing put up to protect sensitive wildlife areas

Try and feed them, there are plenty of fish in our lakes