Lesley Evans has been volunteering for Sue Ryder for four years

Lesley Evans, who lives in Deeping St James, started volunteering at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough four years ago.

She helps on the hospice’s inpatient unit as well as using her skills as a volunteer at Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Space in Bourne – and is encouraging others to help during Volunteers Week (1-7 June).

‘When you retire, there is so much knowledge and experience you have gained’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My father died at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice 22 years ago and we have lovely memories of his last days,” she said.”

"I would go and visit him after work, and we would have a glass of wine together. He was a self-taught musician and I remember the enjoyment he got from playing the organ in the hospice’s drawing room.

“It wasn’t just the wonderful end-of-life care my father received that stayed with me, it was also the support that the hospice provided us as a family,” said Lesley, who has over 50 years’ extensive experience in the education sector.

“When you retire, there is so much knowledge and experience you have gained over a lifetime of working; it’s just lovely to be able to continue using those skills through volunteering here at the hospice. Nurturing my students was an essential part of my thinking; listening to and caring for others is fundamental to my volunteering role.”

‘It’s the small touches that matter’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley shares that her volunteering role allows her to build meaningful connections with patients and families.

“As a ward volunteer, I help with practical things like helping to prepare breakfast for our patients, but spending time with our patients is the most rewarding part of my role.

“I like to build up good relationships with our patients’ families too as it can be lonely caring for a loved one. I find it’s the small touches that matter, just remembering how someone likes their tea can really show you care.“I remember one family member coming into the hospice and they said they immediately felt supported. It’s a very calm and happy place. It’s very different to a busy hospital ward. It’s incredibly rewarding,” she added.In addition to her role on the ward, Lesley is now a trained volunteer at the Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Bourne, providing free, informal peer-to-peer bereavement support.

“I also volunteer at a bereavement help point in Ketton, so when Sue Ryder launched their new Grief Kind Spaces, I was able to take up the opportunity of working in Bourne too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When people first come to the Grief Kind Space, we will take the time to find out a little bit about them, as much as they want to share. It is daunting taking the first step of visiting the group. The main thing is to listen.

“I have seen people come in looking so lost and then they start to build relationships with each other. Just knowing that they aren’t the only one experiencing specific struggles that grief can bring really helps.”

‘I love what I do’

Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Spaces are free to anyone over the age of 18 who has experienced a bereavement. You don’t need to have received any support or care from Sue Ryder previously.

When asked what she would say to people thinking about volunteering, Lesley said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would absolutely recommend volunteering. I love what I do. All the staff at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice are very appreciative of the volunteers and are very friendly too - they make you feel part of a team.

“I have enjoyed meeting other volunteers, whose ages and experiences are varied. I have worked with colleagues who have used volunteering as a way of developing confidence and new skills before returning to full-time work after a break in their career. I have mentored students, one of whom was taking a gap year, who learned about palliative care and gained valuable experience and understanding before embarking on a degree that she hoped would lead to a medical profession. Volunteers can gain much from working at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

“It’s flexible and you don’t have to commit to more than you can do - family always comes first. I get great satisfaction from helping other people. Volunteering offers structure and purpose. It’s social and you truly get to see first-hand how your actions positively impact upon other people’s lives.”

Sue Ryder is currently recruiting for Ward Volunteers at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, particularly for weekend and late afternoon shifts. Please contact [email protected] or call on 01733 225927 to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Bourne takes place every Thursday at Hereward Group Practice, Exeter Street, Bourne, PE10 1PX. There is also a Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Stamford which is open every Friday from 10am until 12 noon at Mindspace, 39 Broad St, Stamford, Lincolnshire, PE9 1PX.