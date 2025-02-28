Hundreds of people expected to turn out for Toolbar Jobs Fair in Bourne

Range of jobs expected to be up for grabs

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a jobs fair that is being held in Bourne.

The Spring Jobs Fair event is being hosted by the charity Toolbar and comes after the group’s first jobs fair held in the town last year proved to be a huge success.

Toolbar, which is a charity that supports people looking to get into work, are hosting the jobs fair in association with Jobcentre Plus in Stamford.

The event will be held on March 18 from 10am to 1pm at the Bourne Corn Exchange.

A spokesperson said: “This follows our successful first Jobs Fair in Bourne last year.

"As many people in Bourne and surrounding villages look to Peterborough for work, it is felt that this event will attract those Peterborough companies with vacancies to fill, particularly as spaces are offered free of charge.

Last year 20 firms and organisations attended the event which attracted more than 300 jobseekers.

The spokesperson added: “We are hoping for even more attendees this year as we build on the success of last year's event.”

Anyone who would like any more information should contact Toolbar at [email protected] or call 07749 689026