House fire destroys Peterborough home in Gunthorpe

Fire ripped through both floors of the property in Gunthorpe Ridings.
By Ben Jones
Published 31st May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:45 BST

A home in Peterborough has been destroyed by a house fire, which fire chiefs believe was started by accident.

On Tuesday evening (May 30) the blaze ripped through a property on Wasdale Gardens, in Gunthorpe Ridings, at around 5pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and everyone inside the property made it out safely, fire fighters have confirmed.

House fire at Wasdale Gardens, Gunthorpe Ridings.House fire at Wasdale Gardens, Gunthorpe Ridings.
Cambridgeshire Police then attended the scene on Wednesday (May 31) morning to assist the fire service with their investigation, which is believed to have been started accidentally.

The force has confirmed that an investigation hasn’t been launched at this time, but they are still at the scene so it is too early to say for sure.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service said: “At 4.42pm on Tuesday, crews from the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, Dogsthorpe and Stanground, along with the north roaming fire engine, were called to a fire on Wasdale Gardens in Gunthorpe, Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets and returned to their stations by 8.50pm.

House fire at Wasdale Gardens, Gunthorpe Ridings.House fire at Wasdale Gardens, Gunthorpe Ridings.
Fire chiefs currently believe the cause of the fire was accidental.

