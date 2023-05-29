News you can trust since 1948
Hospital's appeal for NHS uniforms through the ages for exhibition to mark 75th anniversary

To mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS, the hospital is appealing for the public’s help in creating a visual trip down memory lane
By Cetti LongContributor
Published 29th May 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 12:21 BST

Stamford and Rutland Hospital is planning to stage an exhibition of NHS uniforms and other artefacts through the ages, as part of this summer’s celebratory milestone.

An area of the hospital will house the temporary public display; giving staff, patients and visitors the chance to see some of the wide variety of uniforms, badges and belts worn over the past 75 years.

Stamford and Rutland Hospital matron, Caroline Wood, said: “This year is a truly magnificent milestone for the NHS and in line with the great history of our building, we would love to be able to showcase a little history of our own.

Can you help Stamford and Rutland Hospital with plans to stage a temporary display of NHS uniforms through the ages to help mark 75 years of the NHS?
“We would love to hear from members of the public who have worked for the NHS, as well as existing colleagues, and would like to support our planned event later this summer by temporary loaning us their uniform from the decades.

“Stamford is so very rich in history, and we are hoping to join forces with the public in helping to mark this remarkable milestone.”

July 5 marks the official birthday of the NHS and there are plans to set up the exhibition in August.

If anyone would like to help – please get in touch by emailing:[email protected] and using ‘NHS 75 uniform’ in the subject line.

Staff at the recent International Nurses Day Staff at the recent International Nurses Day
Staff at the recent International Nurses Day

Stamford and Rutland Hospital it part of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, along with Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

