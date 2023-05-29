Hospital's appeal for NHS uniforms through the ages for exhibition to mark 75th anniversary
Stamford and Rutland Hospital is planning to stage an exhibition of NHS uniforms and other artefacts through the ages, as part of this summer’s celebratory milestone.
An area of the hospital will house the temporary public display; giving staff, patients and visitors the chance to see some of the wide variety of uniforms, badges and belts worn over the past 75 years.
Stamford and Rutland Hospital matron, Caroline Wood, said: “This year is a truly magnificent milestone for the NHS and in line with the great history of our building, we would love to be able to showcase a little history of our own.
“We would love to hear from members of the public who have worked for the NHS, as well as existing colleagues, and would like to support our planned event later this summer by temporary loaning us their uniform from the decades.
“Stamford is so very rich in history, and we are hoping to join forces with the public in helping to mark this remarkable milestone.”
July 5 marks the official birthday of the NHS and there are plans to set up the exhibition in August.
If anyone would like to help – please get in touch by emailing:[email protected] and using ‘NHS 75 uniform’ in the subject line.
Stamford and Rutland Hospital it part of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, along with Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital.