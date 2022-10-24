News you can trust since 1948
Horses on the loose cause delays on A47 near Peterborough

Horse have now been reunited with their owner

By Stephen Briggs
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Three horses caused delays to commuters on the A47 during the rush hour this morning (Monday) after they escaped onto the road near Peterborough.

Police were called at 8.30am after reports the animals were on the roads near Castor, blocking the road for traffic.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers attended the scene and the horses were safely removed from the carriageway.

Police were called to the scene

“The horses were uninjured and they have now been reunited with their owner.”

