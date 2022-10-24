Horses on the loose cause delays on A47 near Peterborough
Horse have now been reunited with their owner
By Stephen Briggs
Three horses caused delays to commuters on the A47 during the rush hour this morning (Monday) after they escaped onto the road near Peterborough.
Police were called at 8.30am after reports the animals were on the roads near Castor, blocking the road for traffic.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers attended the scene and the horses were safely removed from the carriageway.
“The horses were uninjured and they have now been reunited with their owner.”