Hope for Peterborough job seekers with plans for major careers fair in spring

Leading employers set to be in attendance

​Help is at hand for job seekers in Peterborough as new plans are drawn up to hold a major careers fair promoting hundreds of vacancies.

​A host of leading employers are expected to attend the event which it is hoped will help tackle the growing number of vacancies at many companies.

The jobs fair will take place on March 3 and will be organised by staff at Peterborough Jobcentre.

Stephen Lankester, District Operations Leader for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “We are intending that this will be a major jobs fair with many leading companies attending. We are not able to release the details yet.”

Previous jobs fair have been attended by employers such as the NHS, the Army, Staffline, Timpson Ltd, Prestige Nursing and Care, Diligenta and many more.

He said: “Currently there are vacancies in virtually every sector, whether that’s hospitality or health care.

"In particular we’re working with many local businesses to fill their vacancies and we have organised Sector Based Work Academies to help people who are ready to start a job and need support to learn the skills and behaviours required by employers in particular industries.”

New figures from the Department of Work and Pensions show that there has been a 15 percent rise in the number of Peterborough people claiming Universal Credit in the 12 months to the end of last month.

Last month, the number of claimants was 7,985 compared to 6,920 in December 2023 - a rise of 1,065 people.

Across the East of England there are currently 134,000 people who are unemployed – up 15,000 on the year. The unemployment rate is 3.9 per cent of the working age population.