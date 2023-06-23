News you can trust since 1948
Girl, 4, rushed to hospital in 'serious condition' after double-decker bus crash

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.
By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:39 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Huntingdon left a four-year-old girl in a serious condition in hospital.

The crash happened in Ambury Road at about 9am on Friday morning (June 23) and involved a blue double-decker bus.

Officers and paramedics attended and the four-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital in a serious condition where she remains.

A four-year-old girl has been left in a serious condition.A four-year-old girl has been left in a serious condition.
Two passengers on the bus received minor injuries and were taken to hospital. The driver remained at the scene and is assisting enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage that could assist the investigation, is urged to contact police online quoting reference 127 of 23 June, or call on 101 if you do not have internet access. Always dial 999 in an emergency.