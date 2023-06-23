Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Huntingdon left a four-year-old girl in a serious condition in hospital.

The crash happened in Ambury Road at about 9am on Friday morning (June 23) and involved a blue double-decker bus.

Officers and paramedics attended and the four-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital in a serious condition where she remains.

Two passengers on the bus received minor injuries and were taken to hospital. The driver remained at the scene and is assisting enquiries.