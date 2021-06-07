Fundraising appeal after toys and tools destroyed in fire

The blaze started at 1.09am on Sunday (6)at a property Bloomfield Drive in Huntingdon.

The flames spread to the back garden belonging to Nicole Hopper, with a lawnmower, trampoline, children’s scooters and bikes all destroyed across the two homes.

Thankfully no-one was hurt in the blaze, and now Nicole has set up a fundraising page to help pay for replacements.

The damage caused by the blaze

She said: “On Saturday night a fire broke out in my neighbour’s garden which is attached to mine. It then continued to spread to mine, but the neighbours have lost everything due to a tumble dryer fault. I’m here to help raise money for the kids that have lost all their activities and clothing.”

She said items that needed replacing included doors and windows, fencing, a lawn mower, a trampoline, children’s bikes and scooters and clothing.

The appeal has raised nearly £300 so far.

A Cambridgeshire fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a shed in the garden of a house, which was spreading to a van. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 2.45am. The cause of the fire was accidental.”