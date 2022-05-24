Michelle D’Angelo and Nicola Maltby at NM Hair and Beauty at Orton Southgate.

Two friends from Peterborough have opened their own hair and beauty business after working together for six years.

Michelle D’Angelo, from Sugar Way, and Nicola Maltby, of Stanground, have come a long way since they met and trained at Burghley Hair academy together.

The pair have since taken the plunge to go into business to showcase their talents and they’ve been “overwhelmed” with the support they’ve been shown.

On 3 May, the pair opened NM Hair & Beauty, in Brightfield Business Hub in Orton Southgate, inspired by their names.

Nicola is heading up the hairstyling side of the business while Michelle specialises in beauty treatments.

“We wanted people to know the business is ours and we wanted to put our faces to the name,” Nicola said.

“It’s going really well, we have gone from part time to full time.

“We feel like being a new business we want to be consistent and focus on what’s working.

“We can also work late nights and weekends if people request it - it’s one of the joys of being our own boss.”

Michelle used to work in hospitality but since having her two children, she ditched her former career to train in beauty therapy.

The self-proclaimed “perfectionist” now specialises in pedicures, manicures, facials, waxing and massages after seven years in the industry.

She is also planning to introuduce men’s treatments and facial waxing soon.

Michelle, who started off as a Saturday girl while she was still at school, has been in the industry for 17 years and is also a fully qualifed assessor and barber.

Her hair treatments include colourings, balayage, bridal, childrens cuts and men’s barbering.

“We have had so much support it’s been really overwhelming,” Michelle added.

“We are like ying and yang, we work really well together.

“The nice thing is we have wi-fi here, people who work from home can come and work here.”

Michelle is also considering offering an apprenticeship scheme to younger hairdressers wanting to learn their craft in the future.