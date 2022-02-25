Fresh power cut affects Peterborough homes

This morning, at just before 8am, a large-scale power cut hit over 360 homes in the city in the city centre, Parnwell, Bourges Boulevard and Woodston.

Engineers arrived on Broadway and were able to transfer the customers without power to a healthy part of the network at around 9:41am.

UK Power Networks said that the problem was caused by a fault on a underground cable.

A map of the area in Woodston hit by the power cut.

At 11:24, however, another power cut was reported in Woodston. Engineers have been alerted to this and the estimated time for power to be restored in between 3:30pm and 4:30pm.

A statement from UK Power Networks said: “We became aware of a power cut at 11:24. We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you. We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.