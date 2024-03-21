Frank Perkins Parkway re-opens following morning collision

Police say there were no serious injuries
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Mar 2024, 09:26 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 12:56 GMT
The Frank Perkins Parkway has re-opened after it was shut following a collision this morning.

Emergency services were called to the road between Boongate and Stanground at around 6.30am today following reports of a two vehicle crash.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision – but re-opened later in the morning.

Police said there were no serious injuries.

