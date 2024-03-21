Frank Perkins Parkway re-opens following morning collision
Police say there were no serious injuries
The Frank Perkins Parkway has re-opened after it was shut following a collision this morning.
Emergency services were called to the road between Boongate and Stanground at around 6.30am today following reports of a two vehicle crash.
The road was closed for several hours following the collision – but re-opened later in the morning.
Police said there were no serious injuries.