There are four miles of queues on the A1 near Peterborough following a crash this evening.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area around Wittering and the A47 junction following the incident, which happened on the northbound carriageway.

There is no information currently available on how many vehicles are involved, or if any injuries have been suffered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road remains open, but there are long delays as emergency services work at the scene of the incident.