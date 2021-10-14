Fletton Quays progress being made as wrappers come off new Government hub

White protective plastic has wrapped the new Government hub being built on the riverside development throughout it’s construction - but now the protection is being removed, giving residents a first view of the building.

The new hub, due to be completed in 2022, will house 1,000 civil servants from HM Passport Office and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs,

The new site is part of the Government’s Hub Programme, which is driving forward plans to move thousands of civil servants out of central London, to improve opportunity and level up across the UK.

Construction work on new flats and a hotel is continuing at the site, with cranes and scaffolding still dominating much of the skyline at the development.

As part of the construction work on the new government hub, a lane closure is now in place on Town Bridge.

The lane and pavement closure will allow work to build a retaining wall at the Hub, and are expected to be completed just before Christmas.

The 1.5 metre high and 12 metre long wall will be built behind the temporary hoarding boards that are currently in place on London Road on the site closest to the Town Bridge. It’s needed to finish the perimeter of the site and to make it safe for pedestrians as the section of pavement leading down from the Town Bridge is significantly higher than the site itself.

Works will also be undertaken to modify the pavement and install a pedestrian barrier adjacent to the London Road.

