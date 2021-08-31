Firefighters spend more than four hours tackling Peterborough house blaze

Crews were called just after 5pm yesterday (Monday) to the blaze in Lincoln Road, New England.

One crew from Dogsthorpe, one crew from the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, one crew from Stanground and a crew from Yaxley arrived at the scene to find a well developed fire in a bungalow.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels jets and one covering jet to extinguish the fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews spent more than four hours at the scene

The cause of the fire was accidental.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said all persons were accounted for.