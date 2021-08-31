Firefighters spend more than four hours tackling Peterborough house blaze
Peterborough firefighters spent more than four hours tackling a blaze that started in a Peterborough bungalow.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 10:38 am
Crews were called just after 5pm yesterday (Monday) to the blaze in Lincoln Road, New England.
One crew from Dogsthorpe, one crew from the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, one crew from Stanground and a crew from Yaxley arrived at the scene to find a well developed fire in a bungalow.
Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels jets and one covering jet to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire was accidental.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said all persons were accounted for.
Crews returned to their stations by 9.30pm.