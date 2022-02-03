Fire service and Health Security Agency at Cambridgeshire nursery after children fall ill
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and the UK Health Security Agency are at a nursery in Cambridgeshire after a number of children and staff fell ill.
The call came in to emergency services just after 10 am this morning. Residents have been told there is ‘no identified risk to the wider community.’
In a joint statement, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service and UK Health Security Agency said: “We are currently dealing with an incident on Thrapston Road, Brampton and emergency services are present as a precaution.
“A small number of children and staff at a nursery are feeling unwell and have experienced some mild symptoms including a rash and cough.
“We are currently investigating the cause of this and as a precaution have emergency service staff on site.
“Parents have been notified and the children are safe and being looked after. We are working together with the nursery to determine what the cause may be and if any measures need to be put in place to stop any further instances happening –this is all precautionary whilst we investigate and there is no current identified risk to the wider community.”