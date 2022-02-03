Fire service and Health Security Agency at Cambridgeshire nursery after children fall ill

The call came in to emergency services just after 10 am this morning. Residents have been told there is ‘no identified risk to the wider community.’

In a joint statement, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service and UK Health Security Agency said: “We are currently dealing with an incident on Thrapston Road, Brampton and emergency services are present as a precaution.

“A small number of children and staff at a nursery are feeling unwell and have experienced some mild symptoms including a rash and cough.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

“We are currently investigating the cause of this and as a precaution have emergency service staff on site.