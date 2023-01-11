Fire in bin lorry blocks Bakers Lane in Woodston in Peterborough
Firefighters at scene of fire
A bin lorry fire has blocked Bakers Lane in Woodston, Peterborough.
Firefighters have been called to the scene to tackle the blaze.
A picture taken by Mandy Eastabrook shows some of the rubbish collected in the lorry has been emptied out onto the pavement to help crews tackle the fire.
A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to a bin lorry fire at around 8am this morning on Bakers Lane.
“Crews arrived to find smoke issuing from the bin lorry. Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel, and were on standby whilst waste was being transferred to another lorry.
“Firefighters are still in attendance.
"The cause of the fire was accidental.”