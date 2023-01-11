A bin lorry fire has blocked Bakers Lane in Woodston, Peterborough.

Firefighters have been called to the scene to tackle the blaze.

A picture taken by Mandy Eastabrook shows some of the rubbish collected in the lorry has been emptied out onto the pavement to help crews tackle the fire.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to a bin lorry fire at around 8am this morning on Bakers Lane.

“Crews arrived to find smoke issuing from the bin lorry. Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel, and were on standby whilst waste was being transferred to another lorry.

“Firefighters are still in attendance.

"The cause of the fire was accidental.”

The rubbish is cleared up by bin crews