News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fire in bin lorry blocks Bakers Lane in Woodston in Peterborough

Firefighters at scene of fire

By Stephen Briggs
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A bin lorry fire has blocked Bakers Lane in Woodston, Peterborough.

Firefighters have been called to the scene to tackle the blaze.

Hide Ad

A picture taken by Mandy Eastabrook shows some of the rubbish collected in the lorry has been emptied out onto the pavement to help crews tackle the fire.

Most Popular

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to a bin lorry fire at around 8am this morning on Bakers Lane.

“Crews arrived to find smoke issuing from the bin lorry. Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel, and were on standby whilst waste was being transferred to another lorry.

Hide Ad

“Firefighters are still in attendance.

"The cause of the fire was accidental.”

Hide Ad
The rubbish is cleared up by bin crews
Firefighters working at the scene
FirePeterboroughStanground