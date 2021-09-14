Fire crews tackle car blaze in Peterborough

The fire broke out on Sunday (September 12) in Howland, Orton Goldhay and is believed to have been started deliberately.

No one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “At 11.09pm on Sunday (12) a crew from Stanground was called to a fire on Howland in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 12.20am.