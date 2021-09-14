Fire crews tackle car blaze in Peterborough
Fire crews in Peterborough have responded to a car fire.
The fire broke out on Sunday (September 12) in Howland, Orton Goldhay and is believed to have been started deliberately.
No one was injured in the incident.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “At 11.09pm on Sunday (12) a crew from Stanground was called to a fire on Howland in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.
“Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 12.20am.
“The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”