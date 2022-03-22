Fire crews save pets from burning building - and from Peterborough roof

At 2.46pm on Friday crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a fire on Cottesmore Close in Netherton.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a bike shed and discarded sofa, which was spreading to a ground floor flat. They rescued a cat and two dogs from the building, before extinguishing the fire.

The crews returned to their stations by 4.45pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews rescue the cat from a roof

The cause of the fire was accidental.

At 6.33pm on Sunday crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to an incident on Boleyn Avenue in Woodston.

Firefighters arrived to find a cat stuck on the roof of a three-storey house. Using a combination of ladders, including the Service’s turntable ladder aerial appliance, they managed to rescue the cat and return it to its owner.