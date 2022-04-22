An investigation has revealed the cause of a blaze which shut the A605 near Peterborough for a number of hours.

The road was closed at Rings End from 6.30am yesterday (Thursday) until just after 10am as a result of the fire at a farm, causing long delays in the area.

Firefighters from from Stanground, Thorney, March and Wisbech fire stations arrived at the scene to find a well developed fire involving a farm building, spreading to a shed and a garage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire closed the A605 for nearly four hours

Wearing breathing apparatus the crews extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet.

Most of the crews returned to their stations by 10.15am, although one crew remained to ensure the scene remains safe, and hotspots were dampened down.

Today (Friday) Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said their investigation had revealed the fire was started accidentally, with an electrical fault to blame.