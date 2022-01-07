Fire crews rescue person from overturned car following crash near Peterborough

The incident took place along Wansford Road in Elton at just before 7pm on Wednesday.

Crews from both Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire attended the scene to find one person trapped inside a car that was turned on its roof.

Using specialist equipment, the crews were able to free the person, who was then attended to by the ambulance service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Wednesday at 6.54pm, one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Oundle, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, were called to a road traffic collision on Wansford Road, Elton.

“Firefighters arrived to find a car on its roof with one casualty trapped inside. Firefighters used specialist equipment to release the casualty, who was left in the care of the ambulance service, before returning to their stations by 9pm.”