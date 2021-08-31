Fire crews called to river rescue on Peterborough’s Embankment

Firefighters carrying out a river rescue on Peterborough's Embankment. Pictures: Mark Mason

Crews used an inflatable boat to ferry the people from a boat that was stationery on the river on Sunday evening (August 29).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “We were called just before 7pm on Sunday night to reports of people stranded on a boat near the Key Theatre.

“Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, and the Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade attended the incident.

“They rescued four people and made sure they were safe before returning to their stations by 8pm.”

