Fire and rescue crews cut trapped motorist free after Peterborough crash
Fire and rescue crews cut a motorist free after a crash in Peterborough yesterday.
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 1:43 pm
One crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Stanground were called to a road traffic collision on Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough just after 3.30pm.
Crews arrived to find a collision involving three vehicles, with one casualty trapped.
Firefighters used specialist equipment to release them from their vehicle, before leaving them in the care of the ambulance service.