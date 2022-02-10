Fire and rescue crews cut trapped motorist free after Peterborough crash

Fire and rescue crews cut a motorist free after a crash in Peterborough yesterday.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 1:43 pm

One crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Stanground were called to a road traffic collision on Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough just after 3.30pm.

Crews arrived to find a collision involving three vehicles, with one casualty trapped.

Firefighters used specialist equipment to release them from their vehicle, before leaving them in the care of the ambulance service.

Fire crews rescued a trapped motorist after the crash
