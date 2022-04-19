Fifteen people injured as passengers say train ‘almost derailed’ after emergency brake applied on train at Peterborough

Peterborough Railway Station. EMN-211220-115650005

Fifteen people were injured on a train near Peterborough after the emergency brakes were applied.

The 8.20am service from Newcastle to London - which was not due to stop in Peterborough - came to a sudden halt after the driver applied the brakes.

The train was stuck near the city station for more than an hour, before completing the journey to King’s Cross Station.

Some passengers spoke of the train ‘almost derailing,’ with luggage being thrown through the carriage.

Pete Casey tweeted: “Train almost derailed at Peterborough, wife thrown from her seat, suitcase landed on daughter.”

Ellie Foster tweeted: “Train partially derailed from the track. Luggage and people flown all over the train.” She added: “Still no idea what happened but reassured the train is “safe”. Very scary!”

A spokesman for Lumo, who was running the service on the East Coast Mainline said: “On Sunday 17th April the driver on our 08:20am service from Newcastle had to apply the emergency brake near Peterborough.

“Such events can be jolting for passengers and we took great care to check on everybody’s welfare.

“There were no serious injuries but if anyone has any concerns they should contact us immediately.

“Safety is our first priority and we are undertaking a full investigation, alongside the Rail Accident Investigations Branch, to determine precisely what happened and we are very sorry for any distress the sudden stop may have caused.”

A spokesman for The British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police received a report at 11.53am on April 17 of an incident in which a train’s emergency brake was applied near Peterborough.

“Officers met the service at King’s Cross railway station and engaged with passengers on-board. Fifteen passengers reported minor injuries and were offered medical assistance by paramedics at the station.

“The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) have been made aware.”

All passengers were re-routed via LNER services on Sunday or any Lumo services yesterday.