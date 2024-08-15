Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents have complained about the small resulting from overflowing bins.

Residents in Peterborough’s Manor Drive estate have called for action over dog waste bins that have been left to overflow.

One resident told the Peterborough Telegraph that bins on the estate are too few and the ones that are in place are frequently overflow without being emptied.

They said: “I walk my dog everyday and frequently struggle to find a bin with enough space to use. You see it just pile up day after day and people end up leaving the bags near the bin or inside but causing it to overflow.

Overflowing dog waste bins close to Manor Drive.

"When the wind blows, it carries the stench of all that poo across the estate.

"I know some residents that have these bins right out the front of their houses, who are begging for these to be emptied. It is so unhygienic having that right outside of your home.

"We pay maintenance fees on this estate and this is one of the things residents expect to be taken care of.

"Another is how infrequently the grass is cut, which allows weeds to grow and the grass to become overgrown.

“My neighbour and I have agreed to cut the grass in front of our houses ourselves. We were just sick of the place looking like a dump.”

Problems on the estate have been a regular occurrence and in February, former ward councillor Bryan Tyler warned that the limited number of dog waste bins represents a significant health risk to local residents - especially children.

He said: “Half of the estate has a few bins [and] the other half has none.

“My concerns are for the ever-increasing school population who go by the bins each day.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Keepmoat Homes and property management company First Port for a response.