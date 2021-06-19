WATCH: The moment a family of swans use a Peterborough level crossing
A Peterborough Telegraph reader managed to capture the moment a family of swans and their cygnets used a level crossing in Peterborough.
The footage was captured by Martin Read and originally posted to the Peterborough Nature Cam Facebook page.
It was taken on Thursday along West Lake Avenue, close to Hampton Vale Primary Academy, and shows two swans their cygnets expertly using the level crossing.