WATCH: Litter warrior calls for authorities to address "fire hazard" of fly tipping in Peterborough laybys

An anti-litter campaigner from Peterborough is calling on authorities to address an area of the A47 blighted by historical fly-tipping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Fishpool began his mission to tidy up the city’s A47 parkways four years ago – creating a volunteer group called Pride in Our Community Association Peterborough.

His aim is to improve the environment and to create better impression of the city for those visiting or passing through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visiting two laybys on the Thorney Bypass recently, the 69 year-old discovered a large amount of debris scattered amongst the undergrowth.

Mark Fishpool (inset) and some of the litter at Thorney bypass layby he is trying to shine a light on.

Items included discarded tyres and car seats, broken furniture and TV sets, and copious amounts of paper and plastic rubbish.

"I could not believe the sight that I found next to the layby areas,” Mark said. “It’s just a sea of plastic behind this undergrowth.

"The Thorney Bypass has been open for 20 years and it certainly looks like this fly tip, debris and litter has built up over that time period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark, who regularly picks litter from the Parkway and other roadsides, along with volunteering his time as a community gardener, said the laybys are the worst he has encountered yet.

Some of the discarded items Mark filed in the second layby.

Videoing the grim discoveries, he says: “This is quite a long layby, so the amount of debris is absolutely amazing. It’s been here years, and nobody has bothered at all to sort this issue out. It’s an absolute dumping ground of tyres.”

Some of the plastic bottles left along the layby are thought to contain chemicals. This is like an environmental disaster what I’m looking at now, so it needs taking on board by Peterborough City Council.

He adds: "I regularly see people flicking cigarettes out of their vehicles at these laybys – so this rubbish could be a real fire hazard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark now feels the issue needs a “co-ordinated response” from Peterborough City Council (PCC) and National Highways – the latter of which is responsible for cutting back vegetation along the A47.

Mark says the mess - which includes what he calls a "sea of plastic" - is an "environmental disaster"

“What needs doing – this undergrowth wants cutting right back, and then we need a small team to come along and tackle this, as I can’t do it on my own.”

Cllr Angus Ellis, cabinet member for environment and transport at PCC said. "This is obviously disgusting and we would thank Mark Fishpool for bringing this specific location to our attention.

"The area of land is the responsibility of National Highways, but although the City Council does not own this land, we do have some responsible for its cleansing. Aragon Services have been informed of our responsibilities in this area and have commenced clearing some of the affected sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It should be noted that in key locations, National Highways do not own all the land that one might assume falls under their ownership. Additionally our contractors' work will only extend to areas considered operational highways land e.g. not adjacent fields.

"Work has already commenced liaising with National Highways and our Enforcement Team to explore measures to deter and enforce against such activities in the future."

A spokesperson for National Highways added: “Thank you for bringing the hedges to our attention, we will assess them as part of our wider inspections. Anyone can use our online form to report concerns.”

To watch Mr Fishpool’s second video showing rubbish at a second layby, visit his YouTube page.