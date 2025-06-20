WATCH: Drone images show shocking state of Peterborough's once great Showground

The stunning pictures, captured by Jim Mack show the site, which became much-loved for the hosting of many large scale events such as Truckfest, Festival of Antiques, Modified Nationals as well as for being the home of the Peterborough Panthers Speedway team, overgrown and disused.

The site has not hosted any events since 2023 when the owners, the East of England Agricultural Society partnered with AEPG to create a development of 1,500 homes on the site as well as a leisure village.

Members of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee, which met on October 15 last year, approved AEPG’s outline planning application for 850 homes, a leisure village, hotel, school and care village for one part of the Showground, while rejecting a further application for 650 new homes.

This was overturned by the Appeals and Planning Review committee on January 13 this year, however, a six-month deadline was set to finalise the details of a section 106 agreement, which covers an estimated £20 million plus financial contribution to help with housing, education and health care provision, before it can start work on the construction of homes and leisure facilities.

This has yet to be reached and AEPG secured an eight-week extension in April.

The clock continues to tick though with no physical progress on the site, allowing it to fall into a sorry state of disrepair, which can be seen below both in video and pictures.

