Vibrant new planters add a burst of colour to Peterborough street
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a vibrant display of community collaboration and creativity, four new planters have been installed on Searjeant Street in Peterborough.
The initiative to bring a burst of colour of the street has been spearheaded by Peterborough Presents in partnership with Community First (Peterborough) and marks a significant step towards enhancing public spaces and fostering community pride.
Residents have been invited to officially open the planters during half term at a Planting Afternoon on Thursday May 30 at 1pm.
Each planter will become home to bright, bold plants and flowers that will compliment the eye-catching designs, with support Peterborough Environment City Trust.
In a collaborative effort between local artists and budding young talent, the planters showcase unique artworks inspired by the four seasons. Following a spirited competition among Year 6 students at Beeches Primary and Gladstone Primary, four winning designs were selected, along with seven runners-up.
Their imaginative concepts were brought to life by the talented hands of artist Fasiha Ashiq and the planters were built and installed by local company Crega Landscapes.
"These planters symbolise more than just decorative additions to our streets,” remarked Charley Genever, Community Producer for Peterborough Presents.
"They show how creative and talented people in the Millfield and Gladstone communities are.
“We had 91 entries for the competition which was just incredible. And we hadn’t originally planned to do runners-up and prizes, but we were so impressed with the quality of the entries that we had to celebrate as many as we could!”
The project, which unfolded over a dynamic Painting Weekend at the Allama Iqbal Centre, saw the transformation of the selected designs into vibrant artworks adorning the new planters.
Children involved in the competition, plus their family, friends, and other keen creatives in the neighbourhood, came along to add their artistic talent to the designs. Along with dedicated volunteers, and artist Tony Nero, the planters were brought to life in a true community effort.
Charley added: “Community First and Peterborough Presents have been partnering together for years.
"We love working with Helen Walkinshaw and Mohammed Saeed and their passion for their local neighbourhood. Long may it continue!”
“We are immensely proud of the efforts of our young artists, which are now on Searjeant Street for all to enjoy.”