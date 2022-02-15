Vans and trailers will no longer need to book spots to visit Peterborough recycling centre

From 1 March bookings will no longer be needed for these types of vehicles, with drivers just required to have an E-Permit to visit the site in Fengate.

The requirement to book a slot to attend was introduced during the Covid pandemic to help manage traffic flow and coincide with national safety measures including social distancing.

Councillor Nigel Simons, Cabinet member for Waste, Street Scene and the Environment, said: “We’re happy to announce that drivers of vans and trailers will no longer need to pre-book to visit the Household Recycling Centre, which we feel is no longer necessary as Covid restrictions are being eased.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peterborough City Council household waste recycling centre at Fengate EMN-190215-142211009

“However, we would still advise residents visiting the site to stay safe and follow safety guidance where this is practicable. We would also like to thank everyone for their patience and co-operation when visiting the site since the start of the pandemic.”

To apply for an E-Permit allowing van and trailer access to the Household Recycling Centre visit here. Permits are limited to one per household and 12 visits per year.