Trolley, tents, and tyres found on Tenter Hill Meadow

The friendly group of volunteers welcomed support from the Spalding Wombles, and together they braved the mud to get stuck in to clear litter from the flood plain. Enjoying some early spring sunshine the team cleared 23 bags of litter alongside over 20 ‘too big to bag’ items. These too big to bag items included a trolley, a bike, multiple tyres, a car exhaust, the window from a boat, tents, duvets, and a very muddy pillow.

If any volunteers are interested in helping future litter pick you can learn more about this volunteer team on Facebook. Find details of upcoming events, wildlife spots, and other news.

For more information head over to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenterHillRiverCare or email: [email protected]

The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water and with the aim of supporting local community groups who want to protect and enhance their local waterways and beaches.