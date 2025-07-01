Traveller encampment told them must leave Peterborough park

John Clare Rec.

An encampment of Travellers have been told that they must leave John Clare Recreation Ground in Gunthorpe.

A number of caravans were seen having arrived on the fields on the fields on Tuesday morning (July 1). It is believed they first tired to gain access to Itter Park but were unsuccessful.

Since then, Police have been in attendance daily to assess the situation.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment in Hallfields Lane, Gunthorpe. We visited the site today and are liaising with our partners.”

Paston and Walton ward councillor Alex Rafiq as well as the city council have also been proactive in speaking with residents and dealing with the situation.

The latest update from the council is that the encampment must move on by 5pm on Wednesday (June 2).

An update read: “We have issued notice on the group to leave site by 5pm tomorrow, if they fail to comply we will apply for a court date.

At the current time police are assessing on a daily basis to see if the need to issue notice. Once the site is cleared a site assessment will take place to see if any further measures are required to prevent access along with the repairs.”